Keter released on police bond pending probe

Former Nandi Hills Member of Parliament Alfred Keter was Sunday released hours after he had been arrested in a dramatic incident in Kileleshwa, Nairobi.

He was released Sunday evening in the company of Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino among other leaders.

Keter attacked government officials behind his arrest saying he will not be intimidated.

Police said he is under probe for claims of arms trafficking and fraud which Keter denies.

Keter and his wife explained how they were dramatically arrested on Sunday morning.

The wife said the incident had left their children traumatized.

He was taken and booked at Kamukunji police cells.

Police said they will summon him for further grilling.

The team involved in the drama said they staged the dramatic arrest after he allegedly resisted arrest.

Police said they are investigating claims of arms trafficking on the former vocal MP.

The officers are also investigating claims of fraud.

Keter was arrested as he left a church event In the Kileleshwa area, Nairobi.

His family was with him at the time of the incident and could be heard screaming for help.

A pedestrian detected the commotion and recorded it.

In a video seen, armed men in plain clothes were seen pulling the former lawmaker from his Toyota V8 Land Cruiser before driving off in a Ford Ranger Double-cabin.

The MP and those around the area were heard screaming for help.

The car was later driven away by the same people who abducted him. All were captured on camera.

Keter is among those critical against president William Ruto.

The incident elicited outrage online with many condemning it.

Foreign affairs Principal Secretary Korir Singoei condemned the incident.

“There is a procedure for effecting an arrest. This is not one of them. We must resist the temptation to adopt extra legal means even in the pursuit of legitimate objectives.”

Lawyer Ahmedinasir Abdulahi said the street was unacceptable.