Kevin Gates, an American rapper, singer, and entrepreneur, has a net worth of $1 million. Known for his raw and introspective lyrics, Gates gained widespread recognition with mixtapes such as Stranger Than Fiction and By Any Means, which highlighted his unique storytelling style. His 2016 debut studio album, Islah, propelled him to stardom, reaching the top of the Billboard 200 and producing hit singles like “2 Phones” and “Really Really.” With a career marked by resilience and personal growth, Gates has continued to release critically acclaimed projects such as I’m Him and Khaza, while also diversifying into business ventures.

Kevin Gates Net Worth $1 Million Date of Birth February 5, 1986 Place of Birth Louisiana Nationality American Profession Rapper, Singer, and Entrepreneur

Early Life

Kevin Gates, born Kevin Jerome Gilyard on February 5, 1986, in Louisiana, was raised in Baton Rouge. His early life was marred by challenges, including his father’s absence, leading Gates down a troubled path. By the age of 13, he had already faced his first arrest. Although he briefly attended community college, his teenage years were marked by hardship, including the death of his father shortly after they reconnected.

Career

Despite his difficult upbringing, Gates found solace in music, signing with Dead Game Records in 2007. Alongside artists like Boosie Badazz and Webbie, he helped put Baton Rouge on the hip-hop map. His early collaborations with Boosie helped Gates gain traction, but his career faced a setback in 2008 when he was incarcerated. After his release in 2011, Gates emerged with a master’s degree in psychology and a renewed focus on his music career. His mixtape Make ‘Em Believe caught the attention of Lil Wayne’s Young Money Entertainment, where Gates gained valuable insights into running a record label, an experience that would shape his entrepreneurial future.

Establishment of Breadwinners’ Association

In 2013, Kevin Gates took control of his career by launching his own record label, Breadwinners’ Association, and releasing several successful mixtapes under the new brand. His increasing popularity led to a nationwide tour, but legal issues would soon sideline him again. Despite being incarcerated, Gates remained productive, releasing another mixtape in 2014, which only further solidified his reputation in the music industry.

Islah

By 2015, Gates had built a loyal fan base eagerly awaiting his next move. Their patience was rewarded with the release of his debut studio album, Islah, in 2016. The album, named after his daughter, was an enormous success, debuting at number two on the Billboard 200 and selling over 110,000 copies in its first week. Following the success of Islah, Gates continued to produce music, including more mixtapes and EPs. His second studio album, I’m Him, was released in 2019, followed by Khaza in 2022.

Business

In addition to his music, Kevin Gates has pursued various business ventures. He founded his record label, Breadwinners’ Association, and also launched an energy drink, further showcasing his entrepreneurial spirit. His ability to turn personal adversity into professional success has been a defining feature of his career.

Legal Challenges

Kevin Gates’ life has been marked by a series of legal issues. His first arrest at the age of 13 occurred while he was a passenger in a stolen car. In 2003, he was involved in a stabbing incident outside a movie theater, resulting in more legal trouble. In 2013, Gates faced gun charges in Chicago, leading to a 30-month prison sentence, from which he was released on parole in 2018. Additionally, in 2016, he served three months in jail for kicking a fan during a concert, an incident that garnered significant media attention.

Gates’ legal struggles extended beyond criminal charges. In 2018, he filed a lawsuit against his parole officer and the chief of parole for denying him the ability to travel outside Cook County, Illinois, to perform and visit family. Though the case was dismissed, Gates’ parole was eventually terminated early, allowing him to resume live performances.

Personal Life

Kevin Gates married his longtime girlfriend, Dreka Haynes, in October 2015. The couple shares two children, Islah and Khaza, who have been a central part of Gates’ personal and professional life. Gates has also acknowledged having other children from previous relationships. He and Dreka are practicing Muslims, and in 2016, the couple embarked on a pilgrimage to Mecca for Hajj, a significant event in their spiritual journey.

Kevin Gates Net Worth

Kevin Gates net worth is $1 million.