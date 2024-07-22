Kevin Love Siblings: Get to Know Collin and Emily Love

Kevin Wesley Love, born on September 7, 1988, is an American professional basketball player for the Miami Heat in the NBA.

A five-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA Second Team member, he won an NBA Championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.

Love was a standout at UCLA, leading the Bruins to the Final Four in 2008 before being drafted fifth overall by the Memphis Grizzlies.

He has also represented the U.S. in international competitions, earning gold medals in the 2010 FIBA World Championship and the 2012 Olympics.

Siblings

Kevin has an older brother named Collin Love, who has pursued a career in music as a musician and songwriter.

Collin is known for his creative talents and has often been supportive of Kevin’s basketball career, attending games and events to cheer him on.

Kevin also has a younger sister named Emily Love, who has been involved in athletics throughout her youth.

Although she has not pursued a professional sports career like her brother, Emily has participated in various sports during her school years.

Like Collin, she has been a source of support for Kevin, and the Love family maintains a close bond, with mutual encouragement playing a significant role in Kevin’s personal and professional life.

College career

Love played college basketball for one season at UCLA during the 2007-08 season.

In his freshman year, he made a significant impact on the team, leading the Bruins to the Final Four.

Love’s outstanding performance earned him the title of Pac-10 Player of the Year, and he was recognized as a consensus First Team All-American, highlighting his status as one of the top players in the country.

Throughout the season, he averaged an impressive 17.5 points and 10.6 rebounds per game, showcasing his scoring ability and rebounding prowess.

Love also contributed 1.9 assists, 0.7 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game, demonstrating his versatility on the court.

He shot 55.9% from the field and 35.4% from three-point range, indicating his effectiveness as both a scorer and a shooter.

Love recorded 23 double-doubles in 39 games, a testament to his consistent performance, and scored in double figures in every game he played.

Notably, he had a season-high of 29 points in a pivotal game against Western Kentucky during the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, and he grabbed a season-high 21 rebounds in a game against Oregon State.

Love’s remarkable college career, despite being just one season long, caught the attention of NBA scouts and led to his selection as the fifth overall pick by the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2008 NBA Draft.

His time at UCLA laid the foundation for a successful professional career, during which he became a five-time NBA All-Star and an NBA champion.

NBA career

Love began his NBA career after being drafted fifth overall by the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2008 NBA Draft but was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves on draft night.

He quickly established himself as a dominant player, leading the league in rebounding during the 2010-11 season and earning the NBA Most Improved Player Award that same year.

In 2014, he was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he played a crucial role in the team’s success, contributing to four consecutive NBA Finals appearances and winning the championship in 2016.

Love faced challenges with injuries from 2018 to 2021, which affected his playing time.

He transitioned to a reserve role in the 2021-22 season and was a runner-up for the Sixth Man of the Year award.

After nine seasons with the Cavaliers, Love reached a contract buyout agreement and joined the Miami Heat in February 2023.

Throughout his career, he has averaged 18.3 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, showcasing his versatility as a power forward.

Accolades

Love’s accolades throughout his NBA career are impressive and reflect his impact on the game.

He is a five-time NBA All-Star and a two-time All-NBA Second Team member, recognized for his exceptional performance on the court.

Love won the NBA Most Improved Player Award in 2011 after a standout season where he led the league in rebounding with an average of 15.2 rebounds per game.

In addition to his individual achievements, he played a crucial role in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ success, contributing to their NBA Championship victory in 2016.

Love also holds the record for the longest double-double streak since the NBA/ABA merger, with 53 consecutive games.

He has represented the United States in international competitions, winning gold medals at the 2012 Olympics and the 2010 FIBA World Championship.

Love’s career averages include 18.3 points and 11.3 rebounds per game, showcasing his versatility and skill as a power forward.