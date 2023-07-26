Actor Kevin Spacey Cleared of All Charges of Sexual Assault

By Agencies

A London jury has found Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey not guilty of seven sexual assaults and two other sexual offenses against four men.

The Hollywood star, 64, had faced historical sex offense charges that allegedly took place between 2004 and 2013, during which time Spacey served as artistic director at London’s Old Vic theater. He pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

Justice Mark Wall had sent the jury at London’s Southwark Crown Court out to consider its verdicts on Monday at 12.45 p.m. local time.

After 12 hours and 26 minutes of deliberation across three days, the jury returned on Wednesday and delivered its verdict that Spacey was not guilty on all counts.

Spacey has won two Academy Awards for his roles in “The Usual Suspects” and “American Beauty.”

He has returned to acting in recent years after leaving “House of Cards.”

The actor starred in the Netflix series for five seasons before being fired in 2017 over allegations of misconduct on and off the set. Kevin Spacey stood in the dock of court 1 to hear the verdicts read out – decisions from the jury that would have such an enormous impact on his life.

Earlier he’d been smiling and chatting to the security guards but this was a much more serious moment.

With a pensive face he heard the jury forewoman say “not guilty” nine times. He started crying in the dock as he heard the verdicts.

Then he hugged his manager and legal team, still in tears, and thanked the court staff. This was the verdict he had wanted and had hoped for.

Last year, a New York jury found him not liable for battery on allegations he picked up actor Anthony Rapp and laid on top of him after a party in 1986.

