Keyshawn Johnson’s Net Worth

Keyshawn Johnson, a former professional football player, has accumulated a net worth of $20 million. Known for his successful 11-season career as an NFL wide receiver, Johnson made his mark with teams like the New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys, and Carolina Panthers. Following his retirement from the NFL, Johnson transitioned into a career as a football analyst and dabbled in reality television, further contributing to his wealth.

Keyshawn Johnson net worth of $20 million is largely attributed to his lucrative contracts during his NFL career. Over the course of 11 seasons, he earned a total of $45 million in salary. Johnson’s most notable contracts include a 6-year, $30 million deal with the New York Jets in 1996, a 7-year, $50 million contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2000, and a 3-year, $10 million agreement with the Dallas Cowboys in 2004. In addition to his salary, Johnson earned $500,000 in bonuses, making him one of the highest-paid wide receivers in the league at the peak of his career.

Early Life

Keyshawn Johnson was born on July 22, 1972, in Los Angeles, California. His early life was marked by challenges, including involvement in gang-related activities. As a middle school student, Johnson spent nine months in a California youth facility after being arrested for possession of cocaine, marijuana, and a handgun. Despite these difficulties, Johnson found solace and success in football, playing at Palisades High School and later at Susan Miller Dorsey High School, where he made a significant impact during his senior year.

Collegiate Career

Johnson began his collegiate football career at West Los Angeles College, although his time there was short-lived due to disciplinary issues. After a brief hiatus from the sport, he returned to football and eventually transferred to the University of Southern California (USC). At USC, Johnson emerged as a standout player, recording 66 catches for 1,362 yards and nine touchdowns in 1994. The following year, he improved his stats with 102 catches for 1,434 yards and seven touchdowns.

Johnson played a key role in leading the Trojans to victory in the 1995 Cotton Bowl Classic, where he was named MVP, and helped the team win the Rose Bowl in 1996.

NFL Career

New York Jets

In the 1996 NFL Draft, Keyshawn Johnson was selected as the first overall pick by the New York Jets. His tenure with the Jets saw the team transform from a 1-15 record in 1996 to a 12-4 record and an AFC East Division title in 1998. Johnson’s standout performance in the 1998 AFC divisional playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he caught nine passes for 121 yards and scored two touchdowns, highlighted his impact on the team. Despite this success, the Jets fell short of reaching the Super Bowl, losing the AFC Championship Game to the Denver Broncos.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In 2000, Johnson was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he played for four seasons. His best season came in 2002 when he helped lead the Bucs to a 12-4 record and a Super Bowl XXXVII victory against the Oakland Raiders. Johnson contributed significantly with 76 catches for 1,088 yards and five touchdowns during the regular season, and six catches for 69 yards in the Super Bowl. However, his time with the Bucs ended on a sour note due to a strained relationship with head coach Jon Gruden.

Dallas Cowboys

Johnson’s next move was to the Dallas Cowboys in 2004, where he reunited with his former Jets coach, Bill Parcells. He had an impressive first season, leading the team in receiving yards and tying for the lead in touchdown catches. After two seasons with the Cowboys, Johnson was released in 2006 to make room for newly acquired receiver Terrell Owens.

Carolina Panthers

Johnson signed a four-year deal with the Carolina Panthers after leaving the Cowboys. In November 2006, during a “Monday Night Football” game against the Bucs, Johnson made history by becoming the first NFL player to score a touchdown with four different teams on “Monday Night Football.” Despite this achievement, his time with the Panthers was short-lived, and he was released after just one season. Johnson announced his retirement from the NFL in May 2007.

Post-Retirement Career

Following his retirement, Keyshawn Johnson transitioned into broadcasting, joining ESPN as a football analyst. He contributed to various programs, including “Sunday NFL Countdown” and “Monday Night Countdown,” and created the popular segment “C’mon Man!” Johnson also appeared on ESPN’s “Who’s Now” competition, SportsCenter, and ESPN Radio. He remained with ESPN until 2023.

In addition to his broadcasting career, Johnson ventured into reality television with his A&E interior design show, “Keyshawn Johnson: Tackling Design,” in 2009. He also gained attention for his role in an ad campaign for Jägermeister and competed in the 17th season of “Dancing with the Stars” in 2013.

Personal Life

Keyshawn Johnson is the father of four children: Keyshawn Jr., London, Vance, and Maia, who tragically passed away in 2021. Johnson has maintained a relatively private personal life but is known for his dedication to his family.

Real Estate

Johnson has made significant investments in real estate over the years. Around 2002, he purchased a 4-acre property in Beverly Hills and completed construction on an 11,200 square-foot mansion in 2003. He sold the property in 2016 for $11.5 million. In 2015, Johnson bought a mansion in Calabasas, California, for $2.2 million, which he sold in February 2022 for $3.36 million.