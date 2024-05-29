Khabib Nurmagomedov Siblings: Mert Magomed and Amina

Khabib Nurmagomedov is a Russian former professional mixed martial artist who competed in the Lightweight division of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

He was the longest-reigning UFC Lightweight Champion, holding the title from April 2018 to March 2021. Nurmagomedov retired with an undefeated record of 29 wins and no losses.

He is widely considered one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time and was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2022.

Nurmagomedov was born on September 20, 1988, in Sildi, Dagestan ASSR, Russian SFSR, Soviet Union.

He trained at the American Kickboxing Academy and was known for his combat sambo style and orthodox stance.

He held a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and international master of sport in Judo, Sambo, Army Hand-to-Hand Combat and Pankration.

Siblings

Nurmagomedov has two siblings, one older brother named Magomed and one younger sister named Amina.

However, neither of them are involved with the UFC.

Magomed has some background in wrestling, but he never competed in any major promotions.

He appeared briefly in an episode of The Dagestan Chronicles, where Khabib introduced him as his brother.

Career

Nurmagomedov began his professional mixed martial arts career in 2008.

He signed with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and became the UFC Lightweight Champion.

Known for his unbeaten streak of 29 wins, he defended his title successfully, notably defeating Conor McGregor at UFC 229.

Nurmagomedov’s career highlights include being a two-time Combat Sambo World Champion and the first Russian to win a UFC title.

His career was marked by exceptional grappling skills, strategic fighting, and a strong foundation in freestyle wrestling.

Nurmagomedov began training in wrestling and sambo at a young age in Dagestan, Russia.

He made his professional MMA debut in 2008 and quickly amassed an undefeated record, competing in various Russian promotions.

In 2011, he signed with the UFC and made his debut against Kamal Shalorus, winning via submission.

Over the next several years, Nurmagomedov steadily climbed the UFC lightweight rankings, defeating top contenders such as Rafael dos Anjos, Michael Johnson and Edson Barboza.

His grappling-heavy style, combined with his relentless pressure and ground-and-pound, made him a nightmare matchup for most opponents.

In April 2018, Nurmagomedov finally got his shot at the UFC Lightweight Championship, facing off against Al Iaquinta at UFC 223.

He dominated the fight and won via unanimous decision to become the new champion.

Nurmagomedov successfully defended his title three times against Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje.

His victory over McGregor at UFC 229 was particularly memorable, as it was followed by a post-fight brawl that led to suspensions for both fighters.

In October 2020, after defeating Gaethje at UFC 254, Nurmagomedov announced his retirement from MMA, citing a promise he made to his mother to stop fighting after the death of his father and coach, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

Fighting style

Nurmagomedov’s fighting style is characterized by a wrestling-based approach that emphasizes relentless pressure against his opponents.

He employs a variety of wrestling and judo/sambo takedowns to force his opponents against the cage, where he locks up their legs and arms to prevent escape and exhausts them through his weight and measured strikes.

This style has led to 19 of his 29 victories coming via TKO/KO or submission.

Nurmagomedov’s grappling skills are exceptional, with a strong foundation in combat sambo, judo and wrestling.

He uses his grappling to control his opponents, often transitioning from takedowns to dominant positions such as mount and side control.

From these positions, he delivers ground-and-pound strikes to finish fights.

Additionally, Nurmagomedov’s striking is underrated, as he has shown the ability to knock down opponents like Conor McGregor with powerful overhand rights.

He uses his jab to wear down opponents and close the distance for grappling.