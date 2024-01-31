Khalwale Postpones Burial of Bull Caretaker Over Claims of Foul Play

Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale has postponed the burial of one of his workers who was killed by his fighter bull.

In a statement, the legislator said the funeral of Kizito Moi was cancelled due to “wild, baseless, and false claims by some pseudo politicians in Kakamega”.

“…I’ve today been forced to indefinitely postpone the burial of my trusted fighter bull caretaker,” he said.

Khalwale also stated that a team of detectives visited the scene of incident for a fact-finding mission.

“Meanwhile, today, I hosted a team of DCI detectives at my Malinya Home for a thorough fact-finding mission over the unfortunate demise of the late Kizito Moi Amukune,” he said.

“I’ve readly opened up my home to the police to afford them an opportunity to make credible and conclusive investigations into this sad death thereby enabling them to pursue the matter to a logical conclusion before burial plans continue.”

Cleophas Shimanyula, a Kakamega tycoon, claimed that Moi’s death was in no way caused by the bull.

He alleged that the injuries on the deceased did not align with a bull’s horn.

The incident occurred in the bull’s den, with Moi’s body discovered on Sunday, displaying severe injuries on the neck, stomach, back, head, and buttocks.

Moi, who had been working for Khalwale for 24 years, was dedicated to the training and well-being of Inasio, the champion of the renowned bullfighting contest in Ikolomani, Kakamega County.