Khleo Thomas Siblings: The Siblings Who Shaped the American Actor

Khleo Thomas is an American actor, influencer, gamer, host and entrepreneur, best known for his role as Zero in the film Holes.

Born on January 30, 1989, in Anchorage, Alaska, he began his acting career in 1998, appearing in Bill Cosby’s Kids Say the Darndest Things.

Khleo gained recognition for his role in Holes, which earned him a nomination for a best supporting actor award.

He has since appeared in various films, including Walking Tall, Roll Bounce, and Hurricane Season, and television shows such as ER, The Bernie Mac Show, House, Sons of Anarchy, Bones, Being Mary Jane, Major Crimes and Shameless.

In addition to acting, Khleo is a rapper with two EPs and has toured with artists like Bow Wow, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Sean Kingston and Chris Brown.

Career

Siblings

Khleo has three siblings, two brothers named Khadeem and Khameel, and a sister named Khaleea.

Their names all begin with the letters K-H-A, following a unique family naming pattern.

Thomas and his siblings were exposed to Judaism and Islam by their mother, as well as Christianity, reflecting their diverse religious background.

The Thomas family moved from Germany to the United States when Khleo was four years old.

Career

Khleo’s career has spanned over two decades and includes a wide range of roles and projects in various industries.

He created and runs the lifestyle brands Slick Living and Goddess Living Among Men (GLAM), which offer a range of products and services, including clothing, accessories, and home goods.

Khleo is also involved in video games, voicing the Nike representative in NBA 2K19 and hosting a Twitch channel dedicated to gaming and pop culture since 2020.