KHRC Demands Apology from King Charles Over Colonial Atrocities

The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) wants King Charles III to apologize for the atrocities committed by the British government.

KHRC on Sunday said His Majesty should offer an equivocal apology for the historic land injustices, and corporate-related violations involving the British corporation.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are expected in the country on Tuesday.

“We call for unequivocal apologies from King Charles, when he visits Kenya,” the rights group said.

“The period of emergency 1952, Kenyans were subjected to atrocities beyond measure.”

The rights group said that the colonial government, between 1895 and 1963, expanded prime land and introduced policing culture that suppressed Africans and oversaw human rights violations, particularly during the 1952 emergency.

“The adverse effects of colonialism are still felt today,” said KHRC.

“During the period of colonisation, Africans were subjected to unimaginable level of inhumane treatment, some killed, and others repressed for speaking out against the colonialists.”

Further, the group accused British multinationals of ‘influencing political systems’ and thus ‘economically disenfranchising Kenyans.’

“This culture of corporate impunity is also evident in other spheres of Kenya,” the commission said.

KHRC also brought up the murder of Agnes Wanjiru by an officer of the British Army Training Unit Kenya (BATUK), 11 years ago.

Wanjiru’s body was discovered in a septic tank after a night with the officers.