Kibera Slums will be an Estate in 10 Years – President Ruto

President William Ruto has said that Kibera slums will be rehabilitated in the next 10 years.

The head of state was speaking during a church service in Lang’ata on Sunday.

He said the revamp will be made possible through his administration’s Affordable Housing Project.

The project seeks to provide Kenyans living in informal settlements decent housing.

The complete overhaul of the slums, he said, will also create employment.

“That plan was introduced for two reasons. First it’s not about the houses but about the jobs. Our plan is that we will have constructed at least 200,000 houses to ensure that all young people in Nairobi have jobs,” he said.

“We also want to remove people from slums. Especially here in Kibera. In ten years there will be no slum here, we will have transformed it into an estate.”

While inspecting the Mukuru affordable housing project, the President noted that 70,000 units are at an advanced stage.

The government has set aside Sh35.2 billion for the housing project.

Affordable housing projects are also underway in; Soweto B in Kibera, Ruiru, Pangani, Starehe, Shauri Moyo, Homa Bay and Mavoko.

An additional 200 units will be constructed in each of the 290 constituencies.

Groundbreaking for the projects has thus far taken place in Githugu (Kirinyaga), Bahati (Nakuru), Lurambi (Kakamega) and Vihiga.

