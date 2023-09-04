Former Nairobi Governor Kidero To Pay Sh19 Million in Taxes

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and former governor of Nairobi Evans Kidero have resolved a Sh427 million shilling tax dispute.

Now, in accordance with the terms of the agreement, the former Nairobi head must pay Sh19.4 million to the taxman.

The new amount is inclusive of the principal tax of Sh12,038,982 million, a penalty of Sh2,407,796, and interest of Sh5,036.405 million.

The conflict started in 2016 after Kidero received a Sh680 million shilling tax bill from the KRA that included fines and interest.

Read: Kidero Charged Afresh in Nairobi County Graft Case

This was following an audit of his businesses and financial records from January 2011 to December 2015.

But according to the former Nairobi governor, the monies were mostly campaign donations.

After the tax appeal tribunal ruled in Kidero’s favor, the taxman appealed to the Supreme Court, which found that he lacked proof that the money originated from his campaign accounts and permitted the KRA to collect the disputed monies.

Last week, Kidero and 12 others were charged afresh with defrauding the Nairobi City County of Sh58 million.

Read Also: Kidero Paid Sh30 Million After Slapping Me – Shebesh

They appeared before Chief Magistrate Felix Kombo and denied the corruption charges.

The accused included Kidero, Nairobi County Chief of Staff George Wanaina, former Nairobi Mayor John Kariuki, former Councillor Paul Mutunga Mutungi, Philomena Nzuki, Ng’ang’a Mungai, Ekaya Alumasi, James Mbugua, Elizabeth Wanjiru, Alice Njeri, John Wanaina and the Cups Limited.

Ekaya, Alice, Elizabeth, James, Mungai, Philomena being former accountants at the county were accused of using their office to ‘improperly confer a benefit of Sh58 million on Wachira Mburu Mwangi and company advocates’

John Ndirangu on the other hand was charged with unlawfully acquiring Sh8.9 million from Steven Kariuki Mburu (deceased) a partner with the law firm of Wachira, Mburu, Mwangi and Company Advocates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...