Kidnapping For Ransom On The Rise In South Africa, SAPS Say

“Kidnapping for ransom and extortion is on the rise in South Africa,” warns the South African Police Service (SAPS) as statistics for the first three months of the year reveal a concerning 10.1% increase in kidnapping cases, totaling 3,641 incidents.

Specialist insurance companies are now stepping up to offer kidnapping and ransom cover to protect individuals and their families.

“Ransom insurance includes cover for the loss in transit of a ransom by means of actual destruction, disappearance, malicious abstraction, actual damage, or theft of the ransom,” explains Hermanus van der Linde, Chief Executive of IntegriSure Brokers.

The coverage also extends to communication and recording equipment costs and advertising expenses incurred in kidnapping resolution efforts.

“Kidnappings have become a prevalent source of income for syndicates,” van der Linde continues, emphasizing that criminals meticulously select victims based on their wealth or family’s worth. “The kidnappers ask for an amount they know they can get,” he adds, underlining the calculated nature of these crimes.

With criminals now targeting middle-class individuals, the demand for kidnapping and ransom insurance has soared.

The coverage, which was initially sought by companies to protect their executives in high-risk areas, has expanded to safeguard entire families.

“Less affluent communities are also targeted,” van der Linde notes, as kidnappers seek easy targets without attracting media attention.

Back in 2021, Justin Naylor, Managing Director of iTOO Special Risks, observed the increasing demand for this specialized insurance.

“The policy covers the costs incurred on responding to a kidnapping as well as the reimbursement of monies paid for a ransom,” Naylor explains.

The response costs include a team of expert consultants available 24/7 to assist clients during hostage situations and negotiations with kidnappers.

Various insurance companies in South Africa offer different types of kidnapping and ransom insurance products, tailored to corporate, family, and property needs in high-risk areas.

The rising frequency of kidnappings involving “ordinary” people may lead more individuals to consider these insurance options for added protection and security

