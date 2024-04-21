Kieran Culkin Net Worth

American actor Kieran Culkin has amassed an impressive net worth of $5 million, renowned for his versatile performances in acclaimed films and television series. As the younger sibling of actor Macaulay Culkin, Kieran has carved his own path in the entertainment industry, captivating audiences with his exceptional talent and dedication to his craft.

Early Life

Born Kieran Kyle Culkin on September 30, 1982, in New York City, Kieran hails from a family deeply rooted in the performing arts. Raised alongside six siblings, including the famed Macaulay Culkin, Kieran’s childhood was shaped by his parents’ separation and his immersion in the world of entertainment. Despite familial challenges, Kieran’s innate talent and passion for acting paved the way for his remarkable career journey.

Kieran Culkin Career

From his debut role in the iconic film “Home Alone” alongside his brother Macaulay, Kieran embarked on a prolific acting career that spanned both film and television.

With notable performances in acclaimed films like “Igby Goes Down,” Kieran garnered critical acclaim and numerous awards, including the prestigious Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor. His versatility and range as an actor were further showcased in television series such as “Succession,” where his portrayal earned him accolades and nominations for esteemed awards like the Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy.

Stage Presence

Beyond the silver screen, Kieran’s passion for acting extended to the stage, where he showcased his talent in various theater productions. From New York to London, Kieran graced the stage with his captivating performances, earning admiration and acclaim from audiences and critics alike.

Kieran Culkin Salary per Episode

As a main cast member of the hit series “Succession,” Kieran’s earnings soared, with a salary of $100,000 per episode in the show’s early seasons. With each season, Kieran’s financial standing flourished, reflecting his invaluable contribution to the success of the series and cementing his status as a sought-after actor in Hollywood.

Personal Life

In 2013, Kieran embarked on a new chapter in his personal life with his marriage to Jazz Charton. Together, they welcomed their daughter Kinsey Sioux Film, ushering in a new era of joy and fulfillment for the Culkin family.

Kieran Culkin Net Worth

