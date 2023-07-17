Kilifi Cult: Death Toll Rises to 403 as 12 More Bodies Exhumed

Detectives have exhumed 12 more bodies from mass graves in Shakahola Forest, Kilifi County, on land linked to cult leader Paul Mackenzie.

This raised the death toll to 403 people who perished from activities of the deadly cult.

Coast Regional Commissioner Rhoda Onyancha said 19 bodies have been identified, 95 people rescued, 65 arrested and 613 reported missing. There are 257 DNA samples so far collected.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said there are 40 more mass graves that could contain multiple bodies.

“The government will not relent in the crackdown on rogue preachers misusing the scriptures to mislead their followers,” he said.

Currently, the Kenya Defense Forces are on the ground opening up access roads within the 840-acre land so as to make the forest accessible.

The area has been cordoned and declared a disturbed area.

Dozens more bodies are believed to be buried in shallow graves therein. Mackenzie, who is in police custody, is being investigated for influencing his followers to starve to death in order to meet their maker.

Police also suspect that some of the victims did not starve to death and may have been killed and then buried on the property. He has denied wrongdoing, but has been refused bail.

He insists that he shut down his church in 2019.

