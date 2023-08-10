Kilifi Cult: Mackenzie, Co-Accused To Be Detained For 47 More Days

Kilifi cult leader Paul Mackenzie and his 15 co-accused will be detained for another 47 days to allow investigations to be completed, Shanzu Law Courts Magistrate Yusuf Shikanda ruled Thursday.

Mackenzie’s detention follows the lapse of another 30-day detention and had remained in custody for another two days pending the hearing and determination of an application filed by the prosecution seeking to have the court grant them the second detention period.

The prosecution argued that they need more time to complete their investigations, while defense counsel asked the court to dismiss the application, citing inhumane treatment of their clients while in custody.

Mackenzie caused a commotion during a court session on Thursday by shouting that his and his 15 co-accused persons’ rights were being violated while in custody.

Chanting “Haki yetu,” he claimed that the government wants to continue abusing their rights and treating them brutally by being denied bail.

“I have gone for two days without eating and taking a bath because I have been locked 24/7 in a dark room. The authorities are the ones directing that I am treated this way, so I wonder who will save me?” posed Mackenzie.

The pastor of Good News International is being held in connection with the deaths of over 400 people in a suspected starvation cult in Shakahola, Kilifi County.

More than 425 people have been confirmed dead in the suspected cults far, with over 600 people still reported missing.

