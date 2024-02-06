Rapper Killer Mike Detained at Grammys After Winning Three Awards 

US rapper Killer Mike was detained over an altercation shortly after winning three Grammy awards, Los Angeles police said on Sunday.

Los Angeles police spokesperson Mike Lopez told the Associated Press that the detention was in relation to an altercation inside the Crypto.com Arena where the ceremony was held.

Killer Mike, 48, was booked on a misdemeanour charge, Mr Lopez added.

He was later released and is scheduled to appear in court later this month.

Video from the scene appeared to show Killer Mike, real name Michael Render, being escorted from the scene in handcuffs by police officers.

It happened shortly after the rapper and political activist won three Grammy awards, his first for 20 years.

His song Scientists & Engineers, featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane, won awards for best rap song and best rap performance.

He won a third award for best rap album with his album Michael.

Receiving his awards, the 48-year-old said: “This is for all the people who think you’re too old to rap… we keep hip-hop alive. Never ever stop doing what you do.”

Eyewitnesses at the arena reportedly heard someone shouting “free Mike” as the rapper was led away.

Killer Mike has been vocal about issues facing black Americans, including police brutality and racism.

The Grammy Awards were dominated by Taylor Swift, who made history with a fourth win for best album.

By BBC News