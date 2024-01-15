Killer of Roysambu Woman Used Hacksaw to Dismember her Body – Police

Detectives are investigating the possibility the man behind the murder murder of a 24-year-old woman whose mutilated body was found stuffed in a paper bag off Thika Road in Nairobi was on hire.

This is after it emerged her head is missing. Police suspect he may have carried the body to show his masters he had accomplished the mission.

Police say preliminary findings show the killer used a hacksaw in his mission.

He dismembered the woman’s body severing the limbs, arms and head from the torso. He then wrapped the body parts in a bedsheet and paper bag.

The head was missing at the scene. There were marks of the hacksaw on the body when police arrived to pick it up to the mortuary.

It also emerged the man had called to book the room using a mobile number registered under a woman’s name.

The owner of the room referred him to an agent for room viewing.

He walked to the agent at the entrance of the apartment and declared he had been sent by the owner to view the room and needed the key and direction or guidance there.

All along, he had a cap and specks on which police believe were meant to hide his identity.

The suspect had made the call on Saturday at about 3pm. An hour later he had viewed the room and accepted to take it for the night.

He went back to the agent who asked him to pay the Sh2000 for the night through MPesa. But he apparently said his MPesa had issues and had the cash.

The agent consulted the owner who agreed to take the Sh2000 in cash which has emerged to be another trick he used to hide his identity.

It was until about 8pm when the woman arrived and told the guards she was joining him at the Green House Apartment House B1.

Police believe the man murdered him hours later and arranged the body parts in the bedsheet and later paper bag, cleaned the house and took the same to the dustbin at about 5 am.

The woman’s clothes were also missing.

Preliminary findings show the man used fake documents and a mobile number registered under a woman’s name to book the room.

Apart from a few images obtained from CCTV cameras in the area, police have nothing more to hold onto as they pursue the suspect.

The motive of the murder remains a mystery.

“He seemed to have acted in rage and we fear he might kill more,” an officer in the probe team said.

The team is working to release the captured images of the man to the public to help identify him.

The woman has not been identified and police picked her fingerprints for analysis as part of efforts to identify her.

The woman was stabbed and chopped to death in an apartment along TRM Drive, Thika Road.

Come Sunday morning, he left alone, the caretaker at the apartment said adding he returned the key to the receptionist.

The caretaker went to check on the house and found some blood traces leading to the room.

He said he followed the blood stain traces which led him to a dustbin collection point where he and other neighbours discovered the remains of a person which prompted her to call the police.

The body had been dismembered and put in a polythene paper.

CCTV footage of the incident showed a man in black jeans, black jumper, a navy blue shirt, specks, and a white cap booking the one-roomed house above a supermarket.

Nairobi police boss Adamson Bungei said they are looking for the suspect behind the murder.

He said the attendant and owner of the premises is helping police with the probe.

“The owners of the premises need to be keen when handling those booking rooms. We are pursuing leads that may help us,” he said.

Police moved the remains to the Nairobi City Morgue awaiting autopsy and identification.