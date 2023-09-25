Killer Teen of Nairobi Hospital Finance Boss Spotted in Kibera as Hunt Continues

A teenager linked to the cold-blooded murder of Nairobi Hospital’s Acting Finance Director Eric Maigo is still hiding in Kibera slums, Nairobi.

Police handling the probe say they “missed” her by a whisker on Sunday after she left a house she had spent overnight in the Olympic area.

Witnesses who called the police said they later spotted Anne Adhiambo alias Nut near the Cemetery area and Jamhuri while using a hood to hide her identity.

She was later traced to Riruta Satellite where she visited her aunt before leaving.

Detectives believe she is still holed up in the slum and hope to get her soon for grilling.

The detectives combed parts Kibera slums and traced friends and relatives of the 17-year-old suspect as they tried to understand her background.

They also went to various health facilities in effort to find out if she sought any medical help after she was captured on camera falling on sharp razors forming part of a war around where Maigo lived as she escaped the scene.

The team said they are also conducting an analysis of Maigo’s lifestyle as part of their probe.

His lifeless body was found in a pool of blood on September 15. Officials have since confirmed he was stabbed 25 times. The motive is yet to be known.

Detectives Friday recovered clothes believed to have been worn by the main suspect during the murder of Maigo.

The clothes a red checkered shirt and a grey pair of animal-print pants were found in a semi-permanent wooden shack in Bombolulu village, deep inside the sprawling Kibera slums.

The suspect who has since been identified as Ann Adhiambo alias Nut, is currently on the run and is believed to be between 15 to 17 years old.

She is said to have sat her KCPE examination at the Dagoretti approved school between 2021 and 2022.

Detectives are appealing to anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the murder suspect to report to the nearest police station.

Police raided her house following a tip off but did not find her.

The suspect who was captured leaving the victim’s residence at Woodley Annex -Upper is believed to have been involved in the murder most foul before escaping through the back door, the DCI said.

Two blood stained knives believed to have been the murder weapons were recovered from the scene of crime.

Maigo will be buried at his Keumbu, Kisii rural home on September 29.

Police are holding a woman in the probe into the cold-blooded murder of Maigo.

Cynthia Lusega Andalo was produced in court under miscellaneous application on Monday afternoon and police allowed to hold her for five days as part of the probe into the murder.

The woman in custody is among people who were last seen with Maigo on September 14 his body was found in the house in Woodley, Nairobi.

She is expected in court on September 25 for mention of the matter.

Maigo’s assailant, a female who had spent the night at the house and escaped minutes before police arrived.

Footprints found in the house suggest there was only one female therein.

Neighbours said they heard the two arrive home on Thursday and played music until late.

It was until the following day that they heard Maigo groan for help.

Neighbors at the Woodley Annex apartment said they heard Maigo groaning in pain.

They decided to go to his door and knocked it only to be confronted by a woman who informed them all was well and she was looking for the keys to open.

The woman peeped through the window claiming she could not locate the key.

The neighbors could hear Maigo still groaning in pain and seeking help.

The lady who was in the house refused to open prompting the neighbors to alert the security at the compound.

They asked the security not to allow anyone from the house to leave as they went to report the matter.

By the time police arrived at the scene they found the woman suspected to have acted alone missing.

The rear door was open and Maigo’s body was lying in a pool of blood on the floor.

