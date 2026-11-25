Kilmar Ábrego García, whose deportation last year to El Salvador sparked a bitter legal battle, has arrived in Spain from the US.

He took a commercial flight to the country on Tuesday. His lawyer said the relocation was temporary while Ábrego García sought to eventually return to the US.

After the US government admitted it had wrongfully sent Ábrego García to his home country, he was returned to face human trafficking charges that were later dropped. The administration then continued its attempts to deport him to other countries, including Uganda and Ghana.

His deportation and return became a flashpoint in the debate over US President Donald Trump’s immigration agenda.

Ábrego García, who is married to a US citizen and lived in Maryland, came to the US illegally from El Salvador as a teenager.

Senator Chris Van Hollen, a Democrat from Maryland, visited Ábrego García while he was in the notorious Cecot prison in El Salvador in 2025 and advocated for his release.

“A year and a half ago, the Trump administration wanted to leave Kilmar Ábrego García to rot in a Salvadoran gulag,” Van Hollen said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Today, Kilmar is travelling to a country of his choice, a free man – unharmed and with dignity.”

Ábrego García’s lawyer said in a statement that his departure was “temporary” as he had “many options to return to the United States”.

“We don’t expect that to happen under this administration, which we know will never give him a fair shake, but we expect that the next administration will prioritise reunifying this family and bringing him back to Maryland,” the statement said.

“Where he goes from here, where he chooses to settle for the next two years while he waits out the end of this administration, will be his choice, not the administration’s choice.”

The BBC has contacted the US Department of Homeland Security for comment.

Ábrego García was arrested in 2019 alongside three other men and detained by federal immigration authorities. A judge granted him protection from deportation to El Salvador at the time, citing the risk of persecution by one of the country’s criminal gangs.

In March 2025, the Trump administration deported him to El Salvador, where he was held in Cecot, a prison known for its harsh conditions. The US Supreme Court then ordered the government to facilitate his return.

The administration admitted that he was deported in error and brought him back to the US, where he was set to face human trafficking charges. A federal judge dismissed the case, saying Ábrego García had been charged for political reasons.

For months, he was locked in a battle with the government over further efforts to deport him.

Ábrego García had repeatedly said he would be willing to be deported to Costa Rica, while the Costa Rican government had agreed to accept him as a refugee and provide him with legal status.

After reports emerged that the administration was considering sending him to Uganda, a judge barred the government from deporting Ábrego García to a third country.

At one point, the Trump administration requested that the judge lift the order so that Ábrego García could be deported to Liberia, according to CBS, the BBC’s US partner.

By BBC News