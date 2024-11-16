Kim Kardashian Pulled Over In Los Angeles For Tinted Windshield Violation

Reality TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian was recently stopped by police in Los Angeles for having a tinted windshield on her Tesla Cybertruck.

The incident occurred on Thursday as she drove along the Pacific Coast Highway, a well-traveled route in the area.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that an officer on patrol noticed Kardashian’s vehicle and pulled her over for the violation.

This is not the first time Kardashian has faced issues with tinted windows; in 2013, she received a warning for a similar offense in Calabasas.

Unlike the previous encounter, Kardashian was issued a “fix-it ticket” this time, requiring her to remove the tint and present proof of compliance to avoid further penalties. She has not commented on the matter.

This latest infraction adds to Kardashian’s driving record, which includes past violations for speeding, driving without license plates, and parking issues.

The Pacific Coast Highway, where the incident occurred, is notorious for its safety challenges. Over the past 14 years, it has been the site of 58 fatalities, highlighting the importance of adherence to traffic regulations.