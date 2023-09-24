Former Journalist Kimani Mbugua Appeals for Help After Hospital Discharge

Former Citizen TV journalist Kimani Mbugua is appealing for help.

In a video doing rounds on social media, Kimani says he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder but is doing better now.

The former reporter notes that he sought help and was released from hospital a week ago.

“I got out of the hospital last week and I feel my mind has come back to normal and I don’t want to go back to the place where I used to be,” he says.

Kimani who started out at the Nation Media Group as a university student in training, claims to be homeless.

“I came to look for somebody else who could host me but I didn’t find. I just need your help, ” he adds.

He notes that in the week that he has been out of the hospital, he has come up with a business plan.

All he needs now, he says, is a serious business partner who will help bring the idea to life.

“I realised I could suffer in silence and not speak out and be depressed again and go back to drugs. I don’t want to go back to drugs,” he continues.

Kimani who is also a recovering drug addict says he has lost a lot of things and people in his journey to recovery.

Former Citizen TV reporter Kimani Mbugua is asking for help. pic.twitter.com/LkU9Lb19x3 — Francis Muli (@FmuliKE) September 24, 2023

“I am in a position where many people are not willing to help, they say they are tired,” he says.

He has asked well-wishers to reach out to him via email because he is yet to get himself a phone.

“If you want to help me, my email is danielkimani2027@gmail.com,” he said.

