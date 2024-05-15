Kimende Landslide: At Least Five Missing as Search Continues

“The area has been cordoned off and declared a danger zone,” it said.
Joseph Gitau, a resident of Kimende, said his cousin was among four people engulfed by the landslide, which happened while they were walking along a road.
“There were four people altogether and three of them were slightly ahead of the other one who was behind. Unfortunately, the soil covered them all,” he told Reuters.
A second witness, George Kariuki, said a motorcycle rider was also hit by the landslide, while his colleague managed to escape.
“The second motorbike wasn’t so lucky because the rider got caught by the landslide as he tried to turn back. I saw that and started screaming for help,” Kariuki said.
Heavy rains and floods in Kenya since late March have killed at least 289 people and displaced 285,600, latest government statistics show.