Kindiki joins in attacking DP Gachagua in efforts to unit Central votes 

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki joined in attacking those mobilising Central Kenya ahead of 2027 polls.

On Friday, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua urged the Mt Kenya region to unite and expose political traitors who are being used by opponents to divide the community ahead of the next election.

Gachagua has been leading in the campaign seen as part of efforts to alienate the key voting block from the Kenya Kwanza government.

Joining those attacking Gachagua in his new drive, Kindiki said that the politics of ethnic mobilisation and incitement is dangerous for the country.

Kindiki said such politics has no place in the Kenya of today and in the future.

He said Kenyans must speak against and shame the perpetrators of ethnic hate

“The mobilisation and incitement of ethnic communities against each other is a barbaric, cruel and dangerous political misadventure that poses grave danger to our Country’s future,”the CS said.

“Kenya’s ugly past experience with ethnically brewed violence should jolt all of us, whatever tongue we speak and whichever part of the Country we come from, to resist and to name and shame the propagators of ethnic hate and the “us” versus “them” narrative that nearly destroyed Kenya in December and January of 2007-2008.”

Speaking in Kwa Mbira, Limuru, on his way from Nyandarua, Gachagua emphasised the importance of unity for the region’s growth and prosperity.

“We must shame our traitors, our unity is the only thing that can save us and if we fail to unite the region, will suffer the consequences,” Gachagua said.

Gachagua committed to traveling across the region to engage with leaders and promote unity.

“We must learn from the past and speak with one voice. I will not allow our community to be divided by our enemies,” he asserted, underscoring that the unity of the region is paramount.

President William Ruto is among those who have also attacked Gachagua’s new style of politics.

On his part, Kindiki commended Ruto for affirming his stance against the politics of ethnicity and personalities.

Kindiki insisted that the unity of Kenya and security of the country supersedes any other loyalties.

“Grateful to President Ruto for reminding us in his address to the Nation today, to eschew ethnic politics as the sure way of shielding ourselves from taking the slippery path of hate that has destroyed many Countries,” he said.

Speaking during the Madaraka Day Celebrations at Masinde Muliro Stadium in Bungoma on Saturday, Ruto promised Kenyans that the politics of ethnicity are behind them.

“Going into the future I want to promise the people of Kenya that we will never go back to the politics of ethnicity and personalities and politics that people are not in the centre,” he said.

“I want to assure you that we will work hard to make sure that our politics is focused on an agenda of developing Kenya.”

Other leaders including Defence CS Aden Duale also said the Kenya Kwanza government has delivered a united Kenya, governed by democracy, the rule of law, and constitutionalism.

He said they aim to further create equal opportunities and prosperity for all, regardless of background, tribe, religion, or any other affiliation.

“The President’s remarks aptly capture our journey as a nation. Indeed, we have come a long way, painstakingly freeing our people from the shackles of tribal bigotry and ethnicity,” Duale added.

“Tribalism and Corruption is a threat to National security, creates political instability, economic underdevelopment, and poverty.”

On her part, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has stated that tribal politics will not be entertained in Mt Kenya.

Speaking during Madaraka Day Celebrations in the County, she emphasised that they want to be considered as Kenyans.

“We are emphasising that hatutaki siasa za ukabila. We want to be considered Kenyans,” she said.

She warned that tribal rhetoric and politics is “very dangerous” adding that there is great need for a unified nation.

“In 2007, we were in the same situation we’re in now. As a leader from Mt Kenya, I cannot knowingly allow our people to be misled into separating themselves from the rest of Kenyans,” she said.

“When you hear me and other leaders emphasising that we call ourselves Kenyans in one voice, we as Mt Kenyans are the ones to benefit the most. But if we agree to set ourselves apart from other tribes we will have gone wrong.”

Waiguru said Mt Kenya residents know how to align themselves in government, as they are now, and still bringing development to their people.

