Kindiki Names Steering Committee to Oversee Implementation of Police, NYS, Prisons Reforms

Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof. Kithure Kindiki appointed a National Steering Committee to oversee the implementation of reforms proposed by the Maraga Taskforce within the National Police Service, Kenya Prisons Service and National Youth Service.

This will take place in the next three years.

The committee will be chaired by the Principal Secretary of the State Department for Internal Security and National Administration Dr Raymond Omollo and includes Principal Secretaries from the National Treasury, Correctional Service, Public Service and Cabinet Affairs.

The other members of the committee include the Solicitor General, Inspector General of Police, the Commissioner Generals of the Kenya Prisons Service and National Youth Service, as well as the Chairpersons of the National Youth Service Commission and the Independent Policing Oversight Authority.

Representatives from the Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, Public Service Commission, Salaries and Remuneration Commission, National Youth Service Council, and the Kenya Law Reform Commission also form part of the Steering Committee.

Kindiki gazetted the committee’s mandate in a notice dated September 13.

The committee terms of reference will be to co-ordinate, supervise and provide technical guidance and facilitation for the implementation of the reforms, adopt a roadmap and strategic framework for implementation of the reforms and oversee technical committees and technical working groups appointed to undertake implementation of the reforms.

It will also review and approve recommendations by the technical committees and technical working groups appointed, facilitate timely funding to support the implementation of reforms, oversee the implementation of a communication strategy, change management and capacity building during the implementation of reforms and ensure that reforms is co-ordinated with other relevant Government, development partners and private sector interventions by overseeing the implementation of a clear stakeholders engagement strategy.

The team will further review, identify quick wins and prioritise recommendations contained in the National Taskforce Report on Improvement of the Terms and Conditions of Service and other Reforms for Members of the National Police Service, Kenya Prisons Service and National Youth Service for immediate implementation.

Further, it will provide technical guidance and facilitation in the implementation of the reforms and ensure that such implementation is consistent with government policy objectives, mobilize resources from national and international sources for implementation of the reforms, prepare and submit to the Cabinet Secretary quarterly status report on reforms and carry out or cause to be carried out such studies or research/learning exchange as it may consider appropriate for the performance of its functions.

It will also develop a detailed implementation plan in line with the National Taskforce Report and sustain, monitor and evaluate the progress and momentum of the reforms.

Kindiki had earlier appointed a technical committee to review and develop policy reforms for the services.

This is over a report by former Chief Justice David Maraga task force on reviewing the reforms within the NPS, NYS and Kenya Prisons Service to improve the state of affairs.

The committee gazetted on Friday August 23 comprises 13 members and seven joint secretaries.

The committee shall perform five key functions which include to analyse policy reforms as proposed in the Report of the National Taskforce on Improvement of the Terms and Conditions of Service, analyse reforms from other reports, review and provide legal advice, draft bills and draft policy proposals.

It will also be required to hold meetings to discuss progress of the functions and create sub-committees to efficiently deliver its mandate.

The Technical Working Group shall prepare and submit a report to the Cabinet Secretary within nine months.

At the CS’s discretion, he may extend the committee’s duration until the work is completed.

This means the reforms may take more than a year to be rolled out.

On the other hand, the Committee’s Secretariat will be facilitating consultations with their respective agencies and the committee.

The secretariat will develop and implement the Committee’s activities and prepare reports detailing the outcome.

The Terms of Reference of these technical committees include proposing amendments to key laws and policies governing the security sector.

These are the National Police Service (Amendment) Bill, the National Police Service Commission (Amendment) Bill, and the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (Amendment) Bill.

Additionally, the National Correctional Services Policy and the Kenya Correctional Services Bill are currently open for public participation.

In line with the reforms, the policing technical working group is also developing the National Forensic Laboratory Bill as well as reviewing the police training policy, curriculum, human resource, career progression guidelines and police welfare management frameworks.

State counsel in the Attorney General’s office Kepha Onyiso was appointed as Chairperson of the committee and will be deputised by Musita Anyangu.

Charles Otieno will act as the technical advisor.

The government needs a staggering Sh108 billion to implement the far-reaching reforms.

The report identified specific issues such as political interference in NPS, corruption in employment and promotions, police training curriculum, an inadequate National Police Service Commission (NPSC), the role of the Cabinet Secretary responsible for National Security and the structure of the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) in the police.

While presenting the report, Maraga called for political goodwill in the implementation of the recommendations saying similar proposals were previously made but never implemented.

“It also became clear that the reform recommendations stand little chance of being implemented if the leadership issues are not addressed,” Maraga said.

Prioritizing transparency, professionalism, and community engagement have the potential to not only reshape the police service but also rebuild trust between law enforcement agencies and the people they serve.

The task force noted that a major challenge in evaluating and determining the remuneration of the Services has been the Salaries and Remuneration Commission’s use of inappropriate tools and its lack of recognition that the services’ mandate and nature of work are unique and different from that of mainstream Public Service in terms of decision-making, risks, and disruption of family life, among other factors.

The team recommended the creation of “the Disciplined and Security Services Sector” comprising the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), National Intelligence Service (NIS), NPS, KPS, and NYS as a separate budget sector.

The team recommended that the basic salary of the members of the three Services be raised by 40 percent at the lowest constable level with a decompression ratio, based on the current salary.