Kindiki Ranked Best Performing CS As Chirchir is Rated Worst

A fresh survey on public opinion data evaluating President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza government’s performance has been released by Trends and Insights For Africa (TIFA).

At least 3,0009 respondents—a representative sample of Kenya’s adult population—were surveyed, between November 25 and December 7.

The survey rated the cabinet together with the cabinet secretaries based on their performance.

TIFA said the ratings were based on awareness, trust, visibility, commitment, issue resolution, and transparency.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki was ranked the best-performing cabinet secretary, with a 65 percent approval rating.

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs CS Musalia Mudavadi came in second with a score of 62 percent, followed by Ezekiel Machogu, Minister of Education, with a 58 percent score.

Health CS Susan Nakhumicha and her Transport counterpart Kipchumba Murkomen tied in fourth place with 57 percent.

The survey also showed that Energy and Petroleum CS Davis Chirchir is the worst performing minister with a 19% approval rating.

Others also performing poorly include Gender CS Aisha Jumwa (23%) and her Treasury counterpart Njuguna Ndungu (24%).

Lands and Housing CS Alice Wahome and her Water and Sanitation counterpart, Zachariah Njeru tied at 24 percent.