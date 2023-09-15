Kindiki Tells Police to Use Firearms, Deal Ruthlessly With Criminals

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki Friday instructed security officers to ruthlessly deal with armed criminals, and use their firearms to lawfully protect citizens and their property.

Kindiki gave the directive when he opened the newly established Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) Camp at Mulango in Isiolo County, where he reiterated the government’s commitment to ending livestock theft and banditry.

He said the government is committed and determined to end permanently, the menace of livestock theft and banditry.

“While significant ground has been covered in tracking and neutralising armed criminals who for ages have terrorised innocent citizens and impoverished them economically, the government will continously arm our security officers with modern equipment and technology to combat emerging and complex security issues,” he said.

He argued 2023 is the year of ending livestock theft and banditry in North Rift Valley Counties, Upper Eastern and Coastal regions.

He commended the country’s security officers whom he said have showed courage in the fight, with some of then eventually even losing their lives at the hands of criminals.

“We pay homage to our patriotic security officers, who have diligently and courageously faced armed criminals, with some even paying the ultimate price,” he said.

“Security officers are instructed to use the firearms they hold to lawfully protect citizens and their property. Armed criminals daring security agencies will be dealt with ruthlessly.”

Kindiki also noted that despite efforts in tracking and neutralising armed criminals who have continuously terrorised innocent citizens and impoverished them economically, the government will arm security officers with modern equipment and technology to combat emerging and complex security issues.

“The sovernment will establish more security camps, deploy specialised security officers and commission administrative units to bring services closer to the people.”

In attendance at the event were Isiolo Governor Abdi Ibrahim Guyo, Deputy Governor Dr. Joseph Lowasa, Senator Fatuma Dulo, Woman Representative Mumina Bonaya, as well as Eastern Regional and Isiolo County Security and Intelligence Committees.

