Kindiki to Honour Fallen Police, Prisons Officers at Memorial Service

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki will on Thursday honour fallen heroes and heroines from the National Police and Kenya Prisons Services at a memorial service.

The ceremony will take place at Embakasi Administration Police Training College.

Kindiki will be joined by senior security officials to honor fallen heroes and heroines.

They will be paying tribute to the sacrifices made by these individuals for the nation’s well-being.

Last year’s event took place on December 15, 202 which was also graced by the Interior boss.

The event is inspired by the sacrifices the heroes and heroines made to the nation, aspiring to make a positive contribution.

Family members to the fallen police officers are allowed to attend the ceremony.

Also, during the event, wreaths are laid at the monument with the names of the fallen police officers.

It was launched to honor those who die in line of duties.