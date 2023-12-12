King Charles III Writes to Ruto As Kenya Celebrates 60 Years of Independence

King Charles III has penned a message to President William Ruto and the people of Kenya as the country celebrates 60 years of independence.

In a statement shared by the British High Commission, King Charles commended Kenya for attaining 60 years of self-rule.

“Dear Mr. President, I would like to send my heartfelt congratulations to Your Excellency and the people of the Republic of Kenya on Jamhuri Day, which is particularly significant this year as you mark sixty years since Independence,” King Charles III expressed.

The monarch also emphasized the lasting friendship and close partnership between the United Kingdom and Kenya.

“As we face these challenging times, our work together for prosperity, peace, and democracy, and above all to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss, is all the more important,” the King stated.

“As you, and Kenyans everywhere, celebrate today, my wife joins me in sending you our warmest good wishes for the year ahead.”

Further, the monarch thanked the head of state for his warm welcome during their four-day State visit.

“I also extend my deepest gratitude once again for the warm welcome and kind hospitality my wife and I received from you and the Kenyan people when we visited the country in November this year. The visit demonstrated the vital importance of the UK-Kenya partnership and our ambitions to strengthen it yet further in the months and years to come,” he said.