King Charles to be Treated for Benign Prostate Condition

King Charles III is set to attend hospital next week for treatment for an enlarged prostate.

Buckingham Palace said the King’s condition is benign but he will undergo a “corrective procedure”.

The 75 year old’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation, the palace said Wednesday.

The announcement comes shortly after it was revealed the Princess of Wales is in hospital after undergoing abdominal surgery.

“In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate,” the statement said.

Benign prostate enlargement is common in men over 50 and is not usually a serious condition, according to the NHS.

The condition does not mean the patient has an increased risk of developing prostate cancer.

By BBC News