King Charles Too Busy to See Son Prince Harry During UK Trip

The younger son of King Charles has only been back in Britain on a few occasions since he and his American wife Meghan stepped down from official royal roles in 2020 and moved to Los Angeles where they live with their two young children.

They have since become estranged from the rest of the royal family and Harry is said to be barely on speaking terms with his elder brother, heir to the throne Prince William.

Also Read: King Charles III Siblings: Exploring the Lives of Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward

Harry’s last publicised trip came in February when he made a flying visit to see his father for a quick reunion after Buckingham Palace revealed that the 75-year-old king had been diagnosed with cancer.

There had been press speculation that the pair would meet up again on his latest trip, but a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex said this would not happen.

“In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full programme,” the spokesperson said.