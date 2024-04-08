King Von Siblings: Standing in the Shadow of a Chicago Legend

King Von, born Dayvon Daquan Bennett, was an American rapper and songwriter from Chicago, Illinois.

He is known for his gangster lifestyle and his contributions to the drill genre, which is a subgenre of hip hop that originated in Chicago.

King Von gained popularity in his city before relocating to Atlanta, where he was shot and killed in November 2020.

Siblings

King Von had nine siblings, including six half-siblings from his father’s side and three siblings from his mother’s side.

The rapper’s sister, Kayla B, is a well-known social media personality. However, not much is known about his other siblings.

King Von was raised mostly by his mother in the Parkway Garden Homes housing complex on the South Side of Chicago, where he was exposed to street life and gang culture.

He was a member of the Only the Family collective formed by rapper Lil Durk in 2011.

Parents

King Von was born on August 9, 1994, in Chicago, Illinois, to Walter ‘Silk’ Bennett and Natasha ‘Taesha’ Chambers.

Walter was in and out of prison for most of his childhood, and he passed away when King Von was just 11 years old.

King Von was raised solely by his mother, Natasha ‘Taesha’ Chambers, in the Parkway Garden Homes housing complex on the South Side of Chicago, where he was exposed to street life and gang culture.

Career

King Von was largely considered one of the most preeminent figures of the drill genre, which is a subgenre of hip hop that originated in Chicago.

His discography includes his debut studio album, Welcome to O’Block, which was released in 2020 and reached number 5 on the Billboard 200.

King Von’s second studio album, Grandson, was released posthumously in July 2023 and features guest appearances from G Herbo, 21 Savage, Fivio Foreign, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Durk and others.

The album was handled by the rapper’s closest collaborators and his mother, and three singles were released in the lead-up to the album, including Robberies and Heartless featuring Tee Grizzley.

King Von’s music often chronicled street life and was characterized by a dead-eye nihilism softened by humor and empathy.

He was known for his witty and tragic narratives that captured the essence of Chicago rap.

In addition to his music, King Von also had a strong presence in the Atlanta rap scene, where he was comfortable as one of the industry’s quickest rising stars.

Death

King Von tragically passed away on November 6, 2020, at the age of 26.

The rapper was involved in a violent confrontation outside an Atlanta nightclub that resulted in gunfire.

Law enforcement sources reported that a deadly shootout broke out between two groups of men who were arguing with each other.

The incident led to six people being shot, with three individuals, including King Von, succumbing to their wounds.

Contrary to rumors, King Von was not shot by Atlanta Police Department officers but during the initial shootout between the two groups.

After the shooting, King Von fled the scene and was dropped off at the hospital shortly afterward.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Atlanta Police Homicide were involved in investigating the incident to determine the sequence of events and those responsible for the shootings.