Retired Athlete Kiptum, Coach Sentenced Over Conspiracy to Forge Information on Doping in Kenya

A retired athlete and a coach were sentenced by a court to one and half years and one year in jail, respectively, for fabricating documents with a view to tarnishing Kenya’s image as a doping haven.

Elias Kiptum Maindi, a retired athlete and coach Paul Kibet Simbolei were found guilty of fabricating doping allegations against the county’s top athletes and sharing them with foreign media.

The duo prepared documents purporting that doping was being promoted and encouraged by several state agencies in the country, with the aim of having Kenya suspended from participating at the Olympics, offences they committed on diverse dates between September 16, 2019 and April 18, 2020.

Kiptum’s co-accused Paul Simbolei who was found guilty of one count of the 13 offenses was acquitted after the court ruled, he had already served two years prison term during the pre-trial detention.

In a judgement rendered by Jomo Kenyatta International Airport Senior Principal Magistrate Njeri Thuku last month, the court ruled that the prosecution had adduced adequate evidence and proved beyond reasonable doubt that Kibet and Kiptum conspired to forge information on doping in athletics with an aim of tarnishing Kenya’s image in athletics world.

The duo were initially arraigned in court alongside John Katio Maluni who passed on through a road accident while the trial was on going.

In her ruling, the judge said; “It is important to set records straight, Kenya has never had state sponsored doping. That was the picture two intended to portray to the sports sport. The pieces of the puzzle put together during the trials Elias and Paul together with the help from influential and powerful people outside Kenya’s borders attempted to present evidence that the government sponsored doping. The intention being Kenya competes and wins using performance enhancing drugs.”

The court found Simbolei guilty of only one count of conspiracy to cause injury. The court, however noted that Simbolei has been in custody since he was arraigned, while misdemeanour carries a maximum of two years. The court therefore served him for a period of the offence and was released from custody.

Kiptum’s case carried the gravity of the reputational damage to Kenya if indeed the documentary had aired, that he is not suitable for non-custodial sentence was sentenced to one and half year and given a right to appeal within 14 days.