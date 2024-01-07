fbpx
    Kirima Family Offers Disputed Njiru Land for Sale

    Kirima Family Resolves To Sale Disputed To Long-Term Occupants

    The Kirima family has officially confirmed its decision to sell the disputed land in Njiru.

    In a press statement released Sunday, the family expressed sympathy for the current occupants and stated its unwillingness to resort to demolitions.

    “For the sake of clarity and avoidance of doubt, the Kirima family is ready to sell the land to the current occupants on a willing-buyer, willing-seller arrangement,” the statement read.

    This development comes after the Environment and Land Court in Nairobi ruled in favor of the Kirima family on October 23 of the previous year.

    The court granted the family the authority to evict the current occupants if they failed to vacate the premises by December 31.

    “While the court granted us the liberty to evict the current occupants on our land, we are reluctant to resort to evictions—marked by cruel demolitions and heartless destruction of property—as witnessed elsewhere,” the family emphasized.

    Kahawa Tungu had previously reported that the family was offering 40 by 80 plots at Sh3 million and 30 by 60 plots at Sh2 million.

    The family has now confirmed that some individuals have already purchased plots, and others have expressed their intent to do so.

    “As a family, thus far, we sincerely appreciate the many occupants who have already paid for the parcels of land they occupy and the many more who have expressed intent and commitment to take up our offer,” the statement noted.

