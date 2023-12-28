Kirima Family Resolves To Sell Disputed Land To Long-Term Occupants

Kirima family has initiated the sale of parcels of disputed land in Njiru, with offers extended to squatters who have occupied the area for over a decade.

The family is selling 40 by 80 plots at Sh3 million and 30 by 60 plots at Sh2 million, according to documents obtained by Kahawa Tungu.

The sale transactions, outlined in documents dated December 22, 2023, reveal that the Kirima family is facilitating the purchase of plots by squatters who have resided on the land for 12 years.

For instance, a resident of Golden Court, Chokaa Area, is set to acquire a 30 by 60 plot for Sh2.17 million, while another resident from Golden Court is purchasing a 40 by 80 plot for Sh2.7 million.

“Kenyan Shillings One Hundred Thousand (Kes.100,000) will be payable as introductory Administrative cost for single family dwelling to cater for Sub-Division Cost, Valuer’s Fees, Administrative Fees, and Legal Fees incurred by Estate relating…” a document read.

This move follows a recent victory for the Kirima family in the Environment and Land Court, where Judge Samson Okong’o dismissed claims by squatters who argued for ownership through adverse possession.

The court ruled that the squatters had entered the land without legal basis and initiated construction without obtaining consent from the Kirima family.

Governor Johnson Sakaja of Nairobi had reassured residents of the disputed Njiru land that their properties will not face demolition.

“It is just that the government cannot buy the land. But the Kirima family is willing to negotiate with the families so they can pay slowly.”