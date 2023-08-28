Kirinyaga Woman Rep Maina Threatens to Sue Governor Waiguru for Defamation

Kirinyaga Woman Rep Njeri Maina has threatened to sue area Governor Anne Waiguru for defamation.

In a demand letter, Ms Maina who was attacked by alleged hired goons in Kerugoya on August 22, said Waiguru made “libelous, malicious, and defamatory statements calculated to impute that our Client was involved in vandalism of county property and was summoned by the police to answer summons”.

“It has come to my attention through the media that Kirinyaga Women Rep Njeri Maina was attacked by youth while going to answer to police summons. I wish to condemn any acts of violence, and reiterate that, no matter the reason, we don’t condone or tolerate violence,” wrote the county chief on Facebook.

But according to the County MP, the aforementioned post was propaganda meant to tarnish her name.

Read: Kirinyaga Woman Rep Njeri Maina Records Statement Following Tuesday Attack

Through OMK Advocates, Ms Maina says that she had on the material day accompanied her client, MCA David Mathenge, to record a statement at the Kerugoya Police Station in regards to the the breakage of county water project.

As a result, the first-time MP wants an unequivocal apology from Waiguru by Wednesday failure to which she has threatened to file a defamation suit.

She also demands that the county boss pulls down the post.

“In any event, an admission of liability coupled with a proposal for compensation which proposal must be agreeable to our Client, before this matter is finally,” reads the demand letter in part.

Last week, Waiguru also accused Ms Maina of making defamatory statements against her in a post published on August 24.

Read Also: Outrage Over Kirinyaga Rep Attack As Legislators Demand Swift Action Against Perpetrators

“On August 24, 2023, you published by posting on your Facebook page; Governor Anne Waiguru, why do you want to kill me? I know you’ve sent your goons Sh30,000 each to go to hiding through your agent called kings…,” stated Waiguru.

Waiguru’s lawyers claimed the post caused damage to their client’s reputation.

“Our Client is the Governor of Kirinyaga County and the Chairperson of the Council of Governors. She is held in high esteem by the public at large. Your recklessness has caused and continues to inflict damage to her image and reputation,” the letter read in part.

The governor demanded an apology within seven days and a retraction of the ‘defamatory statements’.

“Immediately cease and desist from your unwarranted defamation of our client on any medium, and publish an unconditional apology through the same medium used to defame our Client.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...