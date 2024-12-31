Kisii Senator Onyonka Declines Invitation To State New Year’s Eve Dinner Hosted By Ruto

Kisii County Senator Richard Momoima Onyonka has turned down an invitation to attend the State New Year’s Eve Dinner at the Kisii State Lodge, where President William Ruto is set to be present.

In a statement issued on December 31, 2024, Senator Onyonka accused the president of failing to uphold his constitutional obligations, which include preserving, protecting, and upholding the sovereignty, integrity, and dignity of Kenyans.

The senator expressed disappointment, saying that despite pleas from Kenyans for unity and justice, President Ruto had not addressed concerns about the abduction and arrest of young Kenyans. “We are ending the year on a low note,” Onyonka remarked, adding that ongoing abductions, corruption, and human rights violations are reminiscent of Kenya’s troubled past.

“It’s painful to see Kenya regressing to old patterns. History is repeating itself,” he said. Onyonka criticized the president for allegedly ignoring calls to uphold the rule of law, stating, “Fidelity to our Constitution is paramount. I had hoped the president would lead by example, but this hope has been dashed.”

Due to his strong stance on these issues, Senator Onyonka announced that he would not attend the dinner.

“I cannot celebrate in pomp and color while other Kenyan families are in anguish, searching for their loved ones this festive season,” he said.

President Ruto is expected to arrive in Kisii later on Tuesday to usher in the New Year, marking a departure from tradition, as past presidents typically held such celebrations in Mombasa. Last year, Ruto welcomed the New Year in Nakuru.

South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro, who also serves as the National Assembly Majority Chief Whip, welcomed the president’s visit, calling it a “special gesture to the community.”

Preparations for the event at the Kisii State Lodge were in full swing by late Monday. Tents had been erected to accommodate approximately 1,200 invited guests. However, journalists had yet to receive formal invitations as of Tuesday morning, with County Commissioner Joseph Kibet confirming that State House was handling the matter.

Education Cabinet Secretary Migos Ogamba oversaw the preparations, while County Police Commander Charles Kases assured residents that security measures were in place. Surveillance was heightened across Kisii town following recent protests over alleged abductions.

Activists have accused security agencies of orchestrating the disappearance of bloggers critical of the Ruto administration, allegations that police have denied.