Kisii to Host 2024 KSSSA National Term 2 Games from July 29 to August 7

Kisii is set to host the 2024 Kenya Secondary School Sports Association (KSSSA) National Term 2 Games from Monday, July 29 to Wednesday, August 7, 2024. The event will bring together regional champions from across the nation to compete for the national title in various categories.

The week-long event will kick off with referees’ clinics from July 29 to July 31. Teams are scheduled to arrive in Kisii on Tuesday, July 30, marking the official start of the event. They will have a rest day on Wednesday, July 31, which will also feature a tree-planting initiative aimed at promoting environmental awareness.

The opening ceremony will officially commence the tournament on Thursday, August 1, followed by the first round of preliminary matches. These matches will run from Friday, August 2, to Saturday, August 3, as teams vie for a place in the knockout stages. The semi-finals are set for Sunday, August 4, determining the top teams that will advance to the finals.

The event will conclude on Monday, August 5, with the finals and a closing ceremony to celebrate the achievements of all participants and crown the champions in their respective categories.

This year’s KSSSA National Games are expected to be a thrilling and memorable event, showcasing top youth sports talent and fostering community spirit.