Kisii Woman Rep Donya Toto Heckled at Ruto Rally

A Kisii politician was Tuesday forced off the podium by an avalanche of hecklers that had thronged presidential William Ruto function in Keroka, Nyaribari Masaba in Kisii.

Woman Rep Donya Toto momentarily stood flustered as hecklers jammed her speech shortly after Ruto invited her to talk.

The hecklers were embedded in a crowd that had turned up during the commissioning of the affordable housing project at Ekerubo in Keroka.

The incident occured about three kilometers away from Ms Toto’s home in Ichuni .

And while forcing a speech through the booing, she accused Governor Simba Arati of funding goons to embarrass her.

“I know you, you were sent by the Governor. Let me ask you my sweethearts, does Governor vie for women Rep seat?,” she posed before ending her address in huff .

Ruto was accompanied by MPs Daniel Manduku (Nyaribari Masaba), Sylvanus Osoro (South Mugirango) and Obadiah Barongo (Bomachoge Chache) and Donya Toto.

The affordable housing scheme at Ekerubo will cost the tax paper Sh770 million.

About 250 units will be set up with the contractor given a year to complete it.

Manduku asked Ruto to fund the tarmacking of Getengerie-Ramasha-Riombaso and Keroka-Ibacho-Kiamokama road.