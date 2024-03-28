Kitengela Man Uses Gas Cylinders to Die by Suicide in Bizarre Incident 

Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 48-year-old man in a house fire in Kitengela, Kajiado County, which is linked to suicide.

The victim, Vincent Opon Kisangi, returned home alone on Wednesday March 27, two days after he left with his wife without a word to their nanny.

The nanny told the police that the victim went to the bedroom upon his return and woke up around 4 am on Wednesday and asked the nanny to leave, as he did not intend to harm her.

She told the police that by the time she woke up, Opon was bleeding profusely from the chin, abdomen, and chest, where he appeared to have stabbed himself.

The girl took her belongings and left the compound and after about ten minutes later she heard a loud explosion from the house.

Neighbours found the gate locked from the inside, but managed to gain access, and after a brief search, they spotted a body that had been burned beyond recognition.

Two empty gas cylinders were discovered in the bedroom and are believed to have been behind the explosion and the resulting fire.

Property of unknown value also went up in flames during the incident affecting the family’s bungalow.

Isinya Sub-County Commander Patrick Manyasi said investigations had been launched.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that it was a suicide fire and we are conducting further investigations,” Manyasi said.

Police believe the man had differences with his wife which led to the suicide incident.

Cases of suicide are on the rise amid calls to address the trend.

Most of them are linked to domestic issues and stress at large.