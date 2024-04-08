Kitui Police Gun Down “Pastor” in Suspected Botched Robbery 

Police in Kitui shot and killed a pastor in a robbery with violence incident at Kavisuni market in Kisasi district.

The pastor was allegedly part of a gang that raided a wholesale shop in the area last week and robbed the owner at gunpoint.

Police said the said robbers used to operate two churches in the Matinyani area of Kitui West.

The slain pastor identified as Ezekiel Muinde Mwangangi was a preacher at the Heaven City Chapel based at Soweto area, while still overseeing a new branch at Kauma Market, some five kilometers away, officials said.

His accomplice in the evening robbery – a fellow worshipper escaped with gunshot wounds.

Police said the pastor was found armed with a toy pistol, a sharp double edged dagger and a fake police radio communication gadget while his accomplice who is on the run is believed to be armed with a real gun.

The shop owner told police the robbers confronted him posing as police officers moment after he had closed claiming they were investigating a case of stolen goods which they suspected he was selling.

They allegedly robbed the trader of Sh5,000 in cash and forced him to surrender his mobile phone, as they ransacked the shop for valuables and more cash.

Police officers from the nearby Kavisuni police post were alerted and they responded swiftly and rushed to the scene.

When police arrived at the shop, they met the robbers walking out still holding the trader by his shirt collars prompting a confrontation.

Police opened fire killing the pastor instantly while his accomplice escaped into the darkness having sustained gun wounds on his left hand.

This is after they tried to escape using a motorcycle.

They had hired the motorcycle from a friend at Katyethoka market, pretending they needed to transport their church music system to an open crusade within the municipality.

Instead, they proceed to commit robbery with violence at Kavisuni market, some 40 kilometers away, police say.

Kitui County Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Samuel Bett said police officers were not aware that the robbers were masquerading as pastors.

He added the information about the robber being a pastor emerged later after his body had been taken to the mortuary.

He said owner of the motorcycle used by the robbers is among those so far questioned.

The church had a week-long daily afternoon crusade at Soweto Township, where the robber participated.

The matter is still under probe.