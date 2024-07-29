Kiunjuri Refutes Claims That His Daughter Was Involved in Moi Girls Dormitory Fire

Laikipia East Member of Parliament Mwangi Kiunjuri has publicly denied reports linking his daughter to the 2017 fire at Moi Girls High School that resulted in the deaths of 10 students.

These denials come in response to online rumors suggesting that the convicted individual has been free after receiving a five-year sentence in February 2022.

In a swift rebuttal, Kiunjuri labelled the reports as false and disingenuous. He added that his political rivals maliciously fabricated the narrative to attack him.

“Let it be known to all the perpetrators of this reckless, insensitive and inhumane falsehood that I have NEVER had a daughter or a relative at Moi Nairobi Girls,” he said.

“Unfortunately, some reckless individuals have decided to score whatever points by regurgitating this falsehood without any due consideration to the parents and relatives who lost loved ones in the incident and the fresh wounds they may still have.”

He further stated that the parents of the convicted individual are known and that anyone wishing to identify them can easily visit the school for details.

The legislator condemned the use of tragic events to settle political scores, calling it insensitive and inhumane.

“My heart goes out to the parents who lost their children in this unfortunate incident and whose scars continue to be opened afresh each time in the name of people politicking,” he said.

At the time of the incident, the convict was 14 years old and was housed in Kabarnet dormitory, where the fire broke out after the students returned to school from holiday.

While handing down the sentence, Justice Stella Mutuku noted that despite being a minor, the severity of the girl’s offenses necessitated that she be held accountable for her actions.