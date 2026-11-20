The Ministry of Education is targeting to release the 2026 Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA) results in December to facilitate the placement of about 1.2 million learners into senior schools ahead of the January 2027 academic year.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba said processing of the assessment results had been prioritised to ensure the transition to Grade 10 is completed before schools reopen in January.

Marking of structured KJSEA questions is underway, with 13,484 examiners deployed across 24 marking centres, while multiple-choice questions are being machine-scored concurrently.

The December deadline is expected to give the Ministry sufficient time to undertake placement of learners into senior schools, allowing parents and schools to prepare for the transition.

The assessment results will form a key component of the placement process under the Competency-Based Education (CBE) system, which will determine learners’ progression into senior school and their pathways.

The placement exercise comes as the government prepares for the second cohort transitioning under the new education system, with learners expected to join Grade 10 in January 2027.

The Ministry is expected to use the assessment outcomes to guide placement while taking into account learners’ performance, interests and pathway choices.

Ogamba’s announcement came on Friday as he confirmed the completion of the 2026 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examination, which ran for 24 days from October 19.

The KCSE examination attracted 1,048,355 candidates in 10,693 centres countrywide, with the Ministry now shifting attention to the processing of KJSEA outcomes and the forthcoming KCSE marking exercise.

The CS said the government was committed to ensuring a timely and orderly transition of learners to senior school, with KJSEA results expected before the end of December and KCSE results targeted for January 2027.

The story is angled around the December KJSEA deadline and Grade 10 transition, rather than the completion of KCSE. The 1.2 million figure is drawn from reporting on the Grade 10 transition. The Standard +1

I can also sharpen this further into a punchier newspaper-style version with a stronger headline and a more prominent focus on the pressure facing the Ministry over the December placement deadline.