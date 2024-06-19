Klay Thompson Siblings: Meet Mychel and Trayce Thompson

Klay Thompson is an American professional basketball player for the Golden State Warriors of the National Basketball Association (NBA).

He is widely regarded as one of the greatest three-point shooters of all time.

Thompson has won four NBA championships, five NBA All-Star selections, and two All-NBA Third Team honors.

He has also won gold medals with the United States national team in the 2014 World Cup and the 2016 Olympics.

Thompson was drafted by the Golden State Warriors with the 11th overall pick in the 2011 NBA draft.

In recent news, he has reportedly decided to join the Bahamian national basketball team for training camp in Houston, but is not expected to play in the Olympic qualifier due to the need for official clearance from USA Basketball and FIBA.

Siblings

Thompson has two brothers, Mychel and Trayce Thompson.

Mychel is the oldest of the three brothers. He played basketball in college at Pepperdine University and briefly in the NBA with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but spent most of his professional career in the G-League.

Trayce is the youngest of the three brothers. He is a professional baseball player and has played in Major League Baseball for several teams, including the Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers and Oakland Athletics.

The Thompson brothers come from an athletic family – their father Mychal Thompson was an NBA player who won two championships with the Los Angeles Lakers, and their mother Julie played volleyball and track and field in college.

The three brothers are close and have even started a charity foundation together called the Thompson Family Foundation.

College career

Thompson played college basketball for Washington State University (WSU) from 2008 to 2011.

During his freshman year, he started all 33 games and led the team in 3-point field goal percentage and free throw percentage.

Thompson was named to the Pac-10 All-Freshman Team and averaged 12.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.

In his sophomore year, he improved significantly, averaging 19.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. He was named to the All-Pacific-10 Conference First Team and set a career high with 43 points against San Diego.

As a junior, Thompson averaged 21.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game, earning him another All-Pacific-10 Conference First Team selection.

He declared for the 2011 NBA draft after his junior year and was selected by the Golden State Warriors with the 11th overall pick.

NBA career

Thompson was drafted 11th overall by the Golden State Warriors in the 2011 NBA draft. He has played his entire 11-year NBA career so far with the Warriors.

In his rookie season (2011-12), he averaged 12.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.

Thompson steadily improved over the next few seasons, becoming an All-Star and one of the league’s elite three-point shooters.

In the 2014-15 season, he had a breakout year, averaging 21.7 points per game and making his first All-Star team.

He helped the Warriors win their first NBA championship in 40 years that season.

Over the next few seasons, Thompson continued to be a key part of the Warriors’ dynasty, winning three more titles in 2017, 2018 and 2022.

He was named an All-Star 5 times and made the All-NBA Third Team twice.

In the 2019 NBA Finals, Thompson suffered a torn ACL, which caused him to miss the entire 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons.

He made his long-awaited return in January 2022 and helped the Warriors win another championship that year.

For his career, Thompson has averaged 19.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest three-point shooters in NBA history.