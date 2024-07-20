KMPDU Endorses Health CS Nominee Dr Debra Barasa

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Friday endorsed the nomination of Dr Debra Mulongo Barasa as the new Cabinet Secretary for Health.

KMPDU Secretary General Dr Davji Atellah, in a statement released on Friday evening following the nomination by President William Ruto, said Dr. Barasa is well-placed to tackle the current health crisis in the country.

“We warmly welcome her to the dutiful responsibility of ensuring quality health care systems for all Kenyans, including decent work for all health workers,” he said.

Dr. Atellah cited Dr. Barasa’s background as a health professional, urging her to move with speed in solving the internship appointment standoff as well as the matter of the Social Health Authority which was recently rejected by the court.

He committed his support to ensure Dr. Barasa succeeds in her endeavours if appointed to the ministry.

“Being a young medical doctor and specialist physician, we believe she will quickly settle to the enormous task of correcting the disputes around internship and the constitutionality of Social Health Authority,” he stated.

“We wish Dr. Debra well and fully avail ourselves and our expertise for her success. We are willing to support the new CS nominee to restore dignity in the profession and the quality of healthcare in the country. ”

Dr. Barasa was among the first batch of 11 individuals nominated as CSs by President William Ruto, a week after he sacked his entire Cabinet.

The new Health CS nominee is a practising senior medical doctor with more than 15 years of experience.

Having specialised in internal medicine and infectious diseases, Dr. Barasa has worked in health institutions across national, referral, private and Community-Based Organisations including the renowned CHANF as well as the World Health Organisation (WHO). She also worked as an Internal Medicine Physician at the Mater Hospital.

Among her key achievements in the field are co-leading programmes addressing outbreak-prone infections such as respiratory infections (COVID-19, diphtheria), viral haemorrhagic fevers (Ebola, SVD), and contagious diarrhoea (Cholera) among others.

She acquired a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery degree between 2001 and 2006 at the University of Nairobi, and later a Master of Internal Medicine at the same institution.

Dr. Barasa is currently pursuing a Master’s in Infectious Diseases at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.