KMPDU Expresses Concerns Over Healthcare Workforce Shortage And Service Delivery Challenges

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists, and Dentists Union (KMPDU) has raised alarm over the apparent neglect of the human resource aspect within the healthcare sector by county governments.

In a statement released to newsrooms, KMPDU Secretary General Dr. Davji Atellah highlighted the ongoing shortage of healthcare professionals as a critical concern, leading to adverse effects on the quality of service delivery.

Dr. Atellah voiced his concerns about the scarcity of medical officers, pharmacists, and dentists in public hospitals, which has resulted in healthcare workers enduring extended working hours without annual leave. This contradicts the 40-hour workweek stipulated in the 2017 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

“Patients have also had to endure long wait before being attended to by overworked, underpaid, and demotivated health workforce,” Dr. Atellah stated.

Moreover, the shortage of proper medical supplies in public hospitals has further impeded effective service delivery. Dr. Atellah expressed his dismay at the government’s approach, asserting that the impact extends to patients who face delayed treatments, compromising their healthcare.

“These shortages have profound implications for our healthcare system, resulting in compromised quality of care, lengthened hospital stays, and undue suffering for patients,” he emphasized.

Dr. Atellah also criticized the government’s failure to implement the signed Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) 2017-2021, affecting matters such as pending promotions, medical cover, statutory deductions, and basic salaries for healthcare workers.

He lamented the plight of doctors, some of whom have been dismissed or subjected to unfavorable contracts without medical cover in various counties.

“To protect the future of our healthcare system, it is imperative that government officials acknowledge the enormous worth of our healthcare workers, ensure their fair treatment, and make investments in their welfare,” Dr. Atellah urged.

He emphasized the need for the government to invest in healthcare and address the challenges that hinder the realization of the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) vision.

“Our call is not to abandon the UHC vision but to recognize and tackle the formidable challenges that hinder its realization,” concluded Dr. Atellah.

