    KMTC Opens Applications For March 2024 Intake

    Damaris Gatwiri
    Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) has commenced applications for its March 2024 intake for candidates interested in pursuing certificate, diploma, and upgrading and higher diploma programs.

    Mary Muthoni, the Principal Secretary of the State Department for Public Health and Professional Standards, announced the opening of applications on Wednesday, highlighting the diverse range of programs available for prospective students.

    The application process coincides with the extension of the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) application deadline to March 4.

    Currently, KMTC is processing applications for certificate and diploma courses through its online portal.

    However, candidates also have the option to apply directly through the KMTC admission portal to access the full spectrum of available programs.

    “Application for KMTC Upgrading, Higher Diploma, and Short Courses will remain open until the required number of applicants is achieved on a course-by-course basis,” Muthoni said.

    The reporting date for successful applicants is scheduled for March 12, 2024.

     

