KMTC Undergoes Board Reshuffle As New Leadership Takes Charge

Kenya’s medical education landscape experiences a shift as the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) witnesses significant changes in its leadership structure.

The institution, which recently postponed the enrollment of new students, is set to embark on a new trajectory under the leadership of Joseah Kiplangat Cheruiyot, who has been appointed as the chair of the board for a three-year term.

President William Ruto’s appointment of Cheruiyot as the chair of the KMTC board was officially communicated through a gazette notice issued on August 18, 2023.

Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumichas appointed Paul Kaino Cheboi, Eunice Wanguai Karanja, Harlyne Lusui, and Joseph Ouma Atonga to join Cheruiyot as members of the board.

In the same gazette notice, Kadhua Jimmy Kahindi assumes the role of chairperson of the Public Procurement Regulatory Board, following the revocation of Andrew Mukite Musangi’s appointment.

Kahindi’s leadership will be complemented by the inclusion of Patrick Kimemia Ndirangu, Lucy Chepkemoi, Amos Simiyu Makokha, and Ali Mohamed Haji as members of the board. This reshuffling underscores the government’s commitment to ensuring effective governance and oversight in public procurement processes.

Further, the gazette notice also revealed developments within the financial sector. CS National Treasury and Economic Planning, Njuguna Ndung’u, selected a new slate of individuals to form the board of Management of the Unclaimed Financial Assets Authority.

The appointed members include Benson Rono, Samuel Mkonu, Joyce Mwende, and Rebecca Osogo. Their role will encompass the responsible management and administration of unclaimed financial assets, contributing to greater financial transparency and accountability.

