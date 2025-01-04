KNCHR Boss Roseline Odede Is Dead

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) chairperson Roseline Odede is dead.

Commission Vice Chairperson Raymond Nyeris in a statement on Saturday said Odede died on Friday, January 3 after a short illness.

“It is with shock and deep sorrow that KNCHR informs you all of the demise of Roseline Odhiambo Odede, Chairperson of the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR), that happened yesterday, Friday, January 3, 2025 after a short illness,” the statement said.

“During this period of mourning, we send our message of condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the family, friends and all those who knew Roseline. May the memories of her exceptional service bring comfort and strength in this difficult time.”

The commission has been in the forefront checking on government excesses especially on human rights.

According to the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights, there have been at least 82 cases of abductions since June last year, the period when youths took to the streets to protest against the Finance Bill.

In the last three months of 2024, at least 13 cases of abductions were recorded with December alone accounting for seven, the Commission said last week.