The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) named Dr. Mary Kimari its next chief executive officer and commission secretary, picking her from a shortlist of nine candidates.

The commission announced her appointment on Monday, November 16.

Its recruitment notice published in MyGov said 138 people had applied by the October 6 deadline. Kimari will run the commission’s day-to-day operations, manage its budget and oversee the team that carries out its work.

The post was advertised as a five-year term, renewable once. Among the commission’s responsibilities is handling complaints from people who say their rights have been violated.

KNCHR chairperson Claris Ogangah said the commission expects Kimari to help widen access to justice, push for accountability for human rights violations and protect civic space.

She will succeed Dr Bernard Mogesa who completed his tenure.