KNCHR Says 60 People Dead, 66 Missing Amid Protests

The number of lives lost in the last five weeks of anti-government protests has risen to 60.

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR), in its latest report, said 66 people are missing.

KNCHR also noted the emergence of pro-government groups on motorcycles who on Tuesday appeared well coordinated and under the wing of police.

The commission said the number of those reported as abducted or missing has gone up from 59 to 66 while the number of those arrested has gone up from 682 to 1,376.

This comes amid a push to drop cases of those arrested over the protests.

President William Ruto on Wednesday said: “I urge the criminal justice agencies to take effective measures and ensure that people who may have been innocently caught up on the wrong side of proceedings, and those not implicated in crimes are released and the charges against them withdrawn.

This will enable the agencies to focus their resources, efforts and time on investigating and prosecuting serious criminal elements who took advantage of peaceful demonstrations to advance a dangerous agenda.”

On Thursday July 25, protesters staged peaceful march, in memory of those killed by police but were violently dispersed by the police.

The Commission in its report noted on Tuesday noted: “In Nairobi Outering road and Kitengela seven unmarked Subaru Outback saloon vehicles with officers in civilian were spotted providing cover to the anti-riot police.”

KNCHR also took note of pro-government boda boda riders who appeared well coordinated and facilitated and who, unlike other protesters, appeared to enjoy the protection of the police.

The protests were initially peaceful before goons invaded and started to loot property.

The mainly Gen-Z-led demonstrations have taken the government by surprise, with president William Ruto declining to sign the bill.

Discontent over the already high cost of living spiraled into nationwide protests, sparked by proposed tax hikes in the annual finance bill, which was however rejected.

Protest organisers called for the police to be held accountable for the shooting incidents.